I Drove This Souped-Up Minivan That's Faster Than a Camaro

Generally speaking, I don’t do minivans. I have nothing against them as fine pieces of engineering, but I can’t wrap my head around changing who you are to raise your kids. No, I don’t have any myself, but my thinking is if you can safely fit your tykes into a vehicle you actually enjoy driving, that should be the death knell of the minivan.

Enter the Sienna R-Tuned, a race track-ready minivan that shares more in common with a track addict’s weekend toy than it does with your daily driver. That’s it's (slightly) more sane spawn, the S-Tuned, on the left. My first thought was that these two souped up minivans belong more on display in Ripley’s Believe it or Not than on an actual race track. But, to the race track I went -- and walked away with the stunned realization that the most entertaining Toyota I've ever driven is a friggin' minivan.