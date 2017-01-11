Perfectly Restored Vintage Land Cruisers That Won't Cost a Fortune

Sure, it was originally a Jeep knock-off, but it's impossible not to appreciate the sheer brilliance and badassery that's built into every Toyota Land Cruiser. Generation after generation, the Land Cruiser remains one of just a small handful of vehicles you could drive across virtually any land on Earth. If you want one that's brand new -- and modernized -- you don't have a lot of options. Icon 4x4 is renowned for its excellent FJ, but it comes at a price that rivals many supercars.

Coming in at the reasonably affordable (but still extremely nice) end of the spectrum, is the aptly named FJ Company. With prices starting in the mid $50,000s, including the price of the vehicle, it presents a tempting value proposition: would you rather have an all-original and very clean FJ in the mid $40,000s, or an absolutely perfect, better-than-new one for a few grand more?