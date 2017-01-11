Test Drive Your Next Dream Car Without Talking to a Single Salesperson

It's kind of perfect for the Tesla sales model, too

Virtual reality showrooms could also be a useful tool for the pre-sales of vehicles that have been announced but not yet brought to market. Last year, Audi announced its intent to use VR to give customers an immersive experience that accurately portrays the styling, proportions, and feel of the car they want, even if there's not one directly on hand. That initiative is currently in the roll-out process, and it's not hard to see the benefits for not just Audi, but companies like Tesla that don't have regular dealerships, or even enough inventory to go around.

... but dealers will still find a way to ruin your VR fun

On the flip side, there are a few reasons VR is bad for car shoppers: it’s not mainstream, dealers will likely ruin it for everyone, and virtual reality isn’t likely to trump actual reality anytime soon. If virtual reality does take off and hit mainstream, however, then you can bet your bottom dollar that savvy car dealers will find a way to inject human versions of Clippy into the experience, only instead of annoying-yet-helpful "hints," they'll be trying to sell you a real car in a virtual world.