Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

Meet Waymo. If you've heard of Google's self-driving car project (which you have, unless you've been living under a rock), you're already familiar with it to an extent. Amidst rumors that Google was planning everything from a major revamp to outright canceling its car project, the company announced today that it's actually spinning the project off into its own company.

Waymo's ultimate aim is to bring self-driving cars to the public. What's important here is that by "self-driving," the company means fully autonomous technology, not simply an array of sensors that can steer the car for a few minutes at a time under optimum conditions. We're talking about eventually having no steering wheels, no pedals, and no semantic games about what self-driving means.