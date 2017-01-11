Cars

Here's What the Inside of Your Car Will Be Like in 5-10 Years

By Published On 01/13/2016 By Published On 01/13/2016
Courtesy of Audi

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

Last week, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) hit Vegas and gave us a preview of the badass VR headsets and slightly terrifying robot butlers you may find in your house in the not-too-distant future. But the automotive world also had a huge presence this year, and as it focuses its vast resources more and more on developing next-level car concepts and technologies, CES is turning into a sneak peek at the coolest features in your next car. Here's a look at the new developments that will have the biggest impact on you, your car, and society in the next decade. 

Related

related

Yes, Your Uber Wait Times Are Almost Always Wrong. Here's Why.

related

The Coolest New Car Tech Just Dropped at CES 2016

related

The Best New Cars of 2016 You Can Actually Afford

related

Yes, Your Uber Wait Times Are Almost Always Wrong. Here's Why.
Courtesy of Ford

Your car will seamlessly integrate with all your other devices

It was a pretty big deal when the thermostat in your house could suddenly connect to your phone via Wi-FI and then, just, auto-adjust itself. But that jump was nothing compared to what's on the horizon.

Every big car manufacturer is working on seamless ways to integrate your car with all the other smart devices you'll own. That means it will be freakishly easy to, say, sync up your car's audio with your home stereo, shoot a text to your boss when there's heavy traffic to say you'll be a few minutes late, or automatically pull up directions based on your next appointment. Synergy.

Courtesy of HERE

Maps are going to get crazy detailed

It's no big news that the vehicle industry is moving more and more towards autonomous cars -- see GM’s half billion dollar investment in autonomous car sharing with Lyft, Ford’s autonomous testing city, or the huge collaboration in next-gen map details between Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. Maps will be continuously re-scanned and updated by the majority of cars on the road, resulting in detail that’s perfect to fractions of an inch.

Plus, the interconnectivity of vehicles means your car will know almost instantaneously if there’s a new traffic problem ahead. The bottom line is that for every turn, red light, or change in elevation, autonomous cars will be able to use these intense maps to make minute changes that add up to big gains in efficiency.

Courtesy of Volvo

You won't have to worry (as much) about some moron rear ending you because they were texting

A lot of cars already have an autonomous braking system that will help you avoid a wreck, but they're not great yet. Volvo's about to put a system in all S90 sedans that not only will get you to a complete stop from up to 80 mph, but will perform an emergency lane change for you at the same time, even if the danger in front isn't a slow car.

Courtesy of Aston Martin

Gauges as you know them are dying

I'm not talking simply about a change from analog to digital gauges since, truth be told, even those that look like traditional analog gauges are computer-controlled already. I'm talking about the death of the style, at least in the majority of cars. Mercedes just dropped a massive HD LED display, Audi has similar units in the works, and really, once those are in cars there's absolutely no reason to stick to the same style we've all been using for well over a century. The Aston Martin conceptual display shown here is a prime example of what to expect when designers are freed from the shackles of tradition.

related

The Coolest-Looking Cars to Hit the Road in 2016

related

The Coolest New Car Tech Just Dropped at CES 2016
Courtesy of BMW

Mirrors are so 20th century

BMW chose CES as the place to show off its supremely sexy mirrorless i8, but it’s not the tech itself that’s new here, it’s the application. In the past few years, the ability to ditch mirrors completely in lieu of small cameras has meant significant gains in aerodynamic efficiency, and combining cameras with radar to track specific objects in your mirror has been on display in a few race cars. But carmakers have been hesitant to include them in production cars for a variety of reasons.

As HD cameras get ever smaller, though, the metric shifts in their favor. We’ll soon see cars on the road that don’t have so much as a single mirror, replaced instead by cameras and screens that replicate the traditional mirror’s role perfectly.

Courtesy of Audi

Your car will know more about your physical well-being than your doctor

Audi’s working on a system that not only monitors your current blood pressure, heart rate, and attention levels based on your driving, but one that takes your past health into account as well, so that it auto-adjust things like the A/C and radio volume to maximize your concentration.

If you think that’s impressive, you should check out this pupil-monitoring system that literally tracks where your eyes are looking and how dilated your pupils are at any point in time. Your car will know long before you do if you’re unfit to drive.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He's intrigued by the legal ramifications of a car determining one's fitness to drive.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Drove the New 2017 Ford Raptor, the Most Badass F-150 Ever Built
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Mercedes' Crazy New Headlights Are Basically Magic

related

READ MORE
Why All 0-60mph Times Are Bogus

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like