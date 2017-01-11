WTF Do All These Dashboard Signals Actually Mean?

2. Low fuel warning

What it looks like: An anthropomorphic 1950s-era gas pump, scratching its head in confusion, often with an arrow.

What it means: You should fill up sometime in the near future, within the next 50 miles or so. Or, if you're a rocket scientist, just stop in the middle of the road, immediately. Either way, the arrow points to the side of the car with the gas cap.



3. Water temperature warning

What it looks like: An upper case E, hung at half mast on a flag pole in the middle of the ocean.

What it means: Your car's coolant is getting pretty hot. Get yourself to the side of the road -- or better yet, to a parking lot -- as quickly as possible, or you risk overheating your engine.

