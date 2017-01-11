What Driving Means to Thrillist's Rides Editor

I don’t know when I first fell in love with cars, other than to say that I was closer to the crib than the driver’s seat. So many of my formative memories are filled with cars, both of the toy and real variety, that driving has long since become an integral part of my being.
I used to crawl up on the kitchen counter and cover it in soap and water, because it made the Hot Wheels with rubber tires spin more realistically. On my sixth birthday, my mom came into my room and woke me up to get ready for school. She asked me what my birthday wish was and -- I swear, this is true -- I said, “I wish I was 16.”
A decade later, I was out on a date on a Friday night when my alternator died. Thanks to the dating trope of guys pretending to run out of gas as an excuse to make a move, I’m sure my date was shocked when my “move” was to actually pull out a pair of jumper cables.
Suffice it to say, driving matters a hell of a lot to me. At different times and in different situations, driving is equal parts therapeutic, emotional, mystical, even historic. It is always vitally important.
Driving is therapy
I’m much more philosophical about driving than I was in my kindergarten days. Sure, it’s still play time, but driving is my meditation, my out. After a particularly long day of writing about cars -- poor me, right? -- I find there’s no better way to unwind than a spirited jaunt down my favorite backroads, secret stretches loosely akin to that pizza place you only found it because you’re more dedicated than most to finding amazing pizza, and which you desperately hope never gets discovered by anyone else.
Even though these roads are blessedly desolate, I don’t push too hard, since I have no desire to turn into a statistic and I absolutely hate wearing orange. Just hard enough to feel the tires interact with the road, the suspension compress and decompress as it struggles to keep the car stable, and the subtle sliding that comes when I turn the steering wheel or mash the accelerator on the way out of a turn.
Driving is a religious experience
And then there’s the race track. At its finest, driving here is a solitary pursuit, with the radio off, the windows down, and the only noises those sounds emanating from the engine, the exhaust, the transmission, the tires, and occasionally the suspension. When you’re doing it right they all speak the same basic language, forming a conversation between you and the car as, together, you decide when, where, and how hard to steer, brake, and accelerate. For me, and for so many who have experienced it, it’s nirvana, the one place where everything slows down and you find yourself touching some ethereal plane, completely at one with the physics of the universe.
Driving is our collective heritage
Out on those two lane blacktops, you can’t help but feel the historical impact of cars upon America. As you pass through farmland, you sense that the road you’re on is the difference between fresh produce in your grocery store and the jerky packed by frontiersmen. The architectural style of every rotting building tells the tale of some bygone era, whether it’s a single-room house, abandoned since its Great Depression occupants headed west, Grapes of Wrath-style, or the myriad service stations and diners hearkening back to the Route-66 era, when the gas was cheap and the coffee was always caffeinated.
Driving is a window to the soul… of other drivers
Back to reality. Rush hour traffic isn’t something most people find interesting, especially people who love driving, but I do. It’s an opportunity to study the people with whom I’m sharing a limited space and, to an extent, entrusting my life. I play a game: I try to spot bad drivers based on how boring -- or poorly maintained -- their cars are. You have to love driving if you’re going to take the time to practice and learn, both in and out of the car, to become a good driver. People who buy bland cars for reasons other than financial hardship (a legitimate reason, no doubt) invariably place their car on the same emotional level as their dishwasher. No love, no learning -- it’s someone to watch out for.
I’ve learned to steer clear of:
- Dull rides with trunks held down by bungee, plastered with enough bumper stickers to indicate a juco professor; and nice-but-used entry level luxury sedans that must’ve made sense on paper. Invariably, those drivers still do exactly what their driver’s ed instructors long ago preached: hands at ten and two, eyes glued squarely on the back of the car in front, unaware that neither of those habits are a good thing.
- Older, bargain-basement cars whose owners make “tail lamps” from red tape instead of finding a cheap junkyard replacement. The driver’s hands are most likely chain-smoking and/or keeping up with this new social media thing.
- “Family” rides exhibiting no design sense whatsoever, chosen over other vehicles with the same number of seats simply to make an announcement that your kids come first, whose drivers can often be observed yelling at, looking back at, or otherwise being distracted by said kids.
- Any car that hasn’t been washed since last rainfall (we’re in a drought).
Here’s who I want to drive next to: a souped up sports car, or a freshly restored classic that’s nonetheless slow, unsafe by modern standards, and definitely won’t stop on a dime. Those cars are someone’s baby. They’re watching the road like a hawk. They’re not hitting anyone.
And sometimes, driving is the key to emotions you didn’t know you had
It’s middle of the night, just before Christmas 2002 or 2003, and I’m alone on a desolate stretch of West Texas highway. I occasionally see a set of headlights in the distance and can count the minutes before they whiz past at a relative 160 mph. It’s crisp and cold and the moon, not quite full, but bright, illuminates the land so vividly that my headlights are nearly redundant. An unknown emotion overtakes me that I still find hard to explain, and I do something I’d never done before and haven’t since: I roll down my window and literally howl at the moon.
Looking back, some odd mixture of freedom and vulnerability were surely at play, because in that moment, no one on earth could tell me what to do, but one moment of inattention combined with an ill-timed highway-crossing by an animal would’ve been a recipe for disaster. Driving is sport, leisure, and everyday life all in one. It improves our lives immensely, and it can take them away if we don’t respect it.
For me, driving is a hobby, a passion, an educator, a therapist, and the gateway to my career. I would use some cliche here like “it’s the meaning of life,” but such hackneyed phrasing only cheapens what it truly is (see: all of the above).