The Way You Think About Horsepower Is Completely Wrong

As a car-obsessed child, horsepower to me was religion, and the more-is-better doctrine one of its fundamental tenets. I worshipped cars like the 898hp Callaway Sledgehammer Corvette as if they were idols. The thing is, the way I thought about horsepower -- and likely the way you think of it, too -- was completely and utterly wrong.

If you think that horsepower is a true measure of a vehicle's performance, it's time to realize that it's only one component of many. And if you think more horsepower is the key to unlocking the fun-as-hell driving experience like you see on TV, I hate to break it to you, but that's mostly the marketing talking. Truth is, horsepower is just a number.