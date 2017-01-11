The Only Time It's OK to Put Racing Stripes on Your Car

Does your car have a clearly established pedigree of stripes?

Mustangs have worn a pair of stripes down the middle of the car ever since the days of Carroll Shelby. The look is so well established that Shelby is often incorrectly attributed as the inventor of the stripes, and today, virtually any American muscle or pony car can rightly get away with it.

Porsche's partnership with Martini branding (as in the previous photo) is seemingly prehistoric, while BMW has been using several variations of its blue/purple/red M stripe since the 1970s -- they're both acceptable.