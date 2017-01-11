Why All-Wheel Drive Doesn't Matter as Much as You Think

MYTH: All-wheel drive helps you brake better on snow and ice

I don't know why, when, or how this myth got started -- and maybe the people who believe it vary by region and what kind of weather they get -- but many drivers seem to think that, because you can accelerate better on snow and ice with all-wheel drive (yes, that much is true, for the most part), you can stop better as well. That part's not so true.

The video above shows an Audi Q5, sporting all-season tires. Watch the driver slam on the brakes at 30kph, or roughly your speed through a school zone. The evidently moronic mannequin is now standing in the proverbial line of fire (not coincidentally, at the same spot where an identical Audi with proper winter tires came to a stop). Suffice it to say the result is hilariously not pretty for mannequin fans.