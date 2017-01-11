Why Becoming a Race Driver Takes Nerves of Steel

Sitting in traffic, it can be fun to imagine yourself shifting to top gear, swerving around your opponents (err, fellow commuters...) and beating everyone to the exit. But do you really have what it takes to be a real-deal race car driver? We spoke to Ross Bentley, racing coach and author of Speed Secrets -- the definitive guide to the mental aspects of racing -- on what makes the pros so unbreakable. How do you measure up?

You have to “not think” about driving

It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true for many high-performance tasks: the more you consciously think about the enormity of the problem at hand, the more opportunity for self-doubt to set in, harming performance. It might be hard to “not think” about hurtling down a track at hundreds of miles per hour, but when drivers let instincts take over (provided those instincts are correct, of course) they generally make fewer errors.