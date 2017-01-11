Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Car's Safety Rating

When was the last time you saw a new car -- on TV, at the dealership, on the internet -- that had a one-star safety rating? Two stars? Three? It just doesn't happen. Case in point: Of the 2,149 vehicles actually tested by the government since 2011, only 103 received a rating lower than four. Not a single model had just one star.

That doesn't mean every new car is amazing and impenetrable. According to the government, three stars denotes average risk of injury. Not only is it statistically nonsensical for every vehicle to receive an above-average rating of four or five stars, it's supremely unhelpful for anyone actually shopping for a car. How do you know if it's legitimately the safest option? You don't. The unfortunate truth is that the government's car safety ratings are pretty much bullshit.