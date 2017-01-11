Why Is There an Escape Handle in Your Trunk?

Manufacturers were mandated to bring in experts to design a release latch that even young toddlers could operate. Ford and GM each used teams of problem solvers and psychologists. As it turns out, the solution to making an effective escape handle is as simple as keeping a kid entertained.

If a kid is trapped in a trunk, the natural response is to simply wait for help. Obvious to grown-ups but not at all obvious to kids, this does no good. An adult or even an animal will fight vigorously and make plenty of noise upon realizing that it’s stuck in a trunk. Not a young child, though. But what they will do is what all little kids do: look at a bright, shiny object and try to stick the damn thing in its mouth.