Cars You Should Know: The Shelby GT500, aka 'Eleanor'

Unless you've been living under a rock since, well, before you were born, you should know what this car is. It's Eleanor, or rather, a replica Eleanor, built from an officially licensed Shelby GT500. It might seem self-evidently badass. Make no mistake, the car so perfectly embodies the essence of badass that the people behind it -- from Classic Recreations -- might as well have a masters degree in the field. But its righteousness is far beyond skin deep. Here's why we love it.



It draws on Shelby's iconic motorsport heritage

It's hard to exemplify the essence of the American fighting spirit more than Carroll Shelby. He went from poor Texan chicken farmer to automotive demigod on the heels of talent, showmanship, and a successful vendetta against one of Europe's racing royalty, Enzo Ferrari. The first Shelby Mustang was the GT350, which went on to have plenty of racing success, both domestically and abroad. Then came the GT500-KR, which was never intended for serious racing duty, but rather to be the King of the Road. It also didn't look all that much like the Eleanor that you see here.