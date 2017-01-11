The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

It’s wintertime, which means it's either already snowed in your neck of the woods, or you live in Miami and haven't seen the stuff in years. In areas of the country where it actually snows a lot -- or that even see an occasional dusting -- drivers generally turn to all-wheel drive as the ultimate solution for situations with minimal traction.

That’s not entirely wrong: Being able to apply power with all four wheels often makes it easier to get out of sticky situations. All-wheel drive is not the cure-all that marketers would have you believe, though. When the surface of the road is too cold for your tires to grip much of anything, it’s time for a more effective solution: winter tires.