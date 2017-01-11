The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Needs To Happen

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 concept is a total beast. It's a seriously durable, albeit miniature, truck that has all the capabilities to blast through off-road trails and effortlessly tackle just about any terrain, from New Mexico to, well, Colorado.
There's just one problem: Chevy isn't planning on making it...yet.
It's four inches wider than a regular Colorado, and Chevy diligently tweaked the suspension to make sure it'll clear all but the most extreme territories.
The front and back bumpers have been shortened and slanted upward to enable greater approach angles—steeper inclines or declines—and there's plenty of body armor underneath, so if you happen to hit a rock that's just a little too tall, you're not going to destroy anything. Well, maybe the rock.
Under the hood, it's got a 2.8 liter turbo-diesel, and what it lacks in horsepower it makes up for with plenty of torque. That power gets distributed to all four wheels, thanks to electronically locking front and rear differentials. You're not likely to get stuck, but if you do, there's a winch built into the front bumper to free you from whatever mess you've made for yourself.
Provided Chevy actually makes the Colorado ZR2, that is.
