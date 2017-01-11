The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Needs To Happen

Under the hood, it's got a 2.8 liter turbo-diesel, and what it lacks in horsepower it makes up for with plenty of torque. That power gets distributed to all four wheels, thanks to electronically locking front and rear differentials. You're not likely to get stuck, but if you do, there's a winch built into the front bumper to free you from whatever mess you've made for yourself.

Provided Chevy actually makes the Colorado ZR2, that is.



