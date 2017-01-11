Ducati Just Brought Back The Scrambler, And It's Gorgeous

If you grew up in the 1980s, or '90s you probably envision Streetfighters, Monsters, and Superbikes screaming past at seriously high RPMs whenever you hear the name Ducati. Back in the 1960s and '70s, though, the iconic Italian marque made some of the all-time great Scramblers. The lightweight, go-anywhere bike was gone from their lineup for over a generation, but now it's back, featuring a proper throwback design and modern engineering. Meet the new Ducati Scrambler.
And if you're anything like us, you're already picturing it in your garage.
The new Scrambler is a 75 hp bike that's relatively light at about 400 pounds, making it pretty versatile. At least in theory. Basically, you're getting a gorgeous steel frame that they've left naked, a steel tank with aluminum insets that you can easily swap out, and a relatively low seating position to help you maneuver the bike in tight confines. To give the bike a bit of a modern feel, braking is ABS-aided, and the headlight features an LED ring.
If you have an appreciation for the melding of form and function, check out that cast aluminum swingarm in back. It's not only beautiful, it's connected to an adjustable shock absorber so you can adapt the Scrambler to your riding style and surroundings—which almost definitely will include blasting up and down a beach, given the looks of this thing.
The end result is a bike that's somewhat eccentric in the most beautiful of ways. Despite the hidden USB-equipped storage compartment under the seat, it's neither modern or retro, and yet it fills the Scrambler legacy perfectly.
More importantly though, it just looks fun.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He doesn't live near a beach, or he'd buy this as soon as he could.