Ducati Just Brought Back The Scrambler, And It's Gorgeous

If you grew up in the 1980s, or '90s you probably envision Streetfighters, Monsters, and Superbikes screaming past at seriously high RPMs whenever you hear the name Ducati. Back in the 1960s and '70s, though, the iconic Italian marque made some of the all-time great Scramblers. The lightweight, go-anywhere bike was gone from their lineup for over a generation, but now it's back, featuring a proper throwback design and modern engineering. Meet the new Ducati Scrambler.

And if you're anything like us, you're already picturing it in your garage.