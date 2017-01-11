Meet the 1038 HP Ferrari FXX K

For those with both the means and necessary status to acquire an invitation from Ferrari, the LaFerrari used to represent the peak of performance. Until now. This is the Ferrari FXX K. It's an all-out track car, and the fastest beast you can purchase from the pride of Maranello.
It's not legal for public roads, and it's not legal for any race series, either. The ultimate evolution of the LaFerrari is purely an exercise in how fast a car can go on a race track.
There are a ton of new aerodynamic bits on the car, which Ferrari claims are worth up to 50 percent more downforce. Some of them are derived from Ferrari's race program, and are designed to create wind vortices to channel air to other parts of the car to reduce drag.
And that's to say nothing of the power refinements: the car's now at 1038 hp, as a result of a bunch of small modifications to the V12 under the hood, as well as a refined Kenetic Energy Recovery System (KERS).
If you're ever lucky enough to sit inside the FXX K, you can adjust everything from the KERS settings (essentially, how long and intense you want the power boost to be) to the degree of slip angle the stability control allows.
The only problem with the car? If Ferrari hasn't already called you about buying one, they never will.
