Meet the 1038 HP Ferrari FXX K

If you're ever lucky enough to sit inside the FXX K, you can adjust everything from the KERS settings (essentially, how long and intense you want the power boost to be) to the degree of slip angle the stability control allows.

The only problem with the car? If Ferrari hasn't already called you about buying one, they never will.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He would move to Italy if Ferrari offered one of these cars to him.