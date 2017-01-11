Cars

The Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Is Incredible and Must be Built

By Published On 10/03/2014 By Published On 10/03/2014
Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept
All Photos: Infiniti

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

Infiniti has been teasing the Q80 for a while, and now that they've finally dropped photos and specs. It's not only beautiful, it's realistic to think it might make it to production, at least in some form. Designed to showcase Infiniti's near-future design and engineering direction, it's set to compete at the highest levels of BMW and Mercedes luxury. And with 550 hp, the Q80 competed at a very high rate of speed.

Related

related

The 910 HP Lamborghini Asterion Hybrid: Hello, Gorgeous

related

This Baller Mercedes 18-Wheeler Drives Itself

related

The 910 HP Lamborghini Asterion Hybrid: Hello, Gorgeous
Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept

It's a four-door, and at nearly 200 inches, it's roughly the same length as BMW's 7 Series, though with the heat vents in the fenders and that gorgeous swooping fastback profile, it's visually much more like a Porsche Panamera. Either way, this represents a huge change for Infiniti's design philosophy.

Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept

Beyond saying that the Q80 is powered by a 550 hp twin turbo V6 that's part of a hybrid drivetrain, Infiniti isn't giving away much about the car's engineering at this point. Given that they've been very publicly developing the similarly (but non hybrid) powered all wheel drive Eau Rouge prototype, though, there's a very real chance that it's designed to put power to all four wheels.

The Infinit Q80 Inspiration

While the design will almost certainly change quite a bit before Infiniti's full-size entry is ready for prime time, the Q80's shape is more or less a barometer of opinion to see if the designers can get away with a sportier edge on a larger car. (Hint: they can.)

Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept

Normal front doors, coupled with suicide rears reveal a pillar-less view into the interior, which, at least in this early concept form, is strictly a four-seater thanks to a pair of deep bucket seats in back.

related

This Baller Mercedes 18-Wheeler Drives Itself
The Infinit Q80 Inspiration

The all-glass roof serves two main purposes: it keeps the interior full of natural light, and it looks stunning, even if there's little chance it sticks around for the final design.

The Infinit Q80 Inspiration

Inside, most of the information you need is posted on the car's heads-up display, which keeps the need for a busy dashboard to a minimum. As for the rest, it's nothing but brushed aluminum, leather, and Alcantara.

Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept

If the Q80 Inspiration is meant to preview Infiniti's upcoming full-size luxury sedan's emphasis on style and speed, then it's a job well-done, and surely will surely warrant a very close look from a host of German designers.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He has no idea why the exterior shots of this car look like they were filmed inside a clamshell.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

related

READ MORE
Toyota Just Unveiled the Fastest SUV in the World

related

READ MORE
The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like