The 910 HP Lamborghini Asterion Hybrid: Hello, Gorgeous

Meet the Asterion LPI 910-4, Lamborghini's new 200 mph-going, 910 hp-having hybrid concept car.
Like all Lambos, it's named after a bull—in this case the mythical Minotaur, because, as Lamborghini has said, the half-man, half-bull beast was somewhat of a hybrid itself. Unlike some of its ultra high-end rivals like the LaFerrari and the McLaren P1, the Asterion is intended to be not a mind-blowingly fast track car, but a perfectly nice car to cruise around in...one that also happens to have the better part of 1,000 hp. It’s awesome, and we desperately want Lamborghini to make it a reality.
As you would expect from a Lamborghini, the engine's tucked neatly behind the driver. Considering that engine is the same 610 hp V10 out of the Huracan, that's a very good thing.
And, because there's definitely no such thing as too much of a good thing, at least when it comes to horsepower in Lamborghinis, that engine is connected to a trio of electric motors that on their own are good for 300 hp. If math's not your strong suit, that means the total output is 910 hp, which is good for zero to 60 times of three seconds flat, and a top speed of 200 mph.
In between the engine and the rear-mounted gearbox lies what Lamborghini is calling an integrated starter motor and generator (ISG) which shoots power to motors at each of the front wheels. They're all connected to the car's traction control system, so they can apply more or less power as needed to help you get through a given corner.
Importantly, if you shut off the engine, you're still capable of hitting nearly 80 mph in pure electric mode—at which point the car is temporarily front wheel drive—and you can go about 30 miles without flipping anything back on.
In terms of the exterior, the car is still angular and won't be mistaken for anything but a Lamborghini. But it's also softer and more of a grand tourer than either the Huracan or the Aventador...or any other car Lamborghini has produced in the past couple of decades.
That's intentional, of course, as the car was designed more in the mold of a Miura—in that it's a supercar, but one you wouldn't mind commuting to work in.
We know we wouldn't mind.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's still waiting for a supercar to magically appear on his doorstep.
