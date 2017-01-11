Mercedes' New Bulletproof S600 Limousine Is Fit For An Oligarch

Here’s the Mercedes S600 Guard. It’s about as classy a way as there is to ensure your safety.
It might look almost identical to a normal Mercedes aside from a few tell-tale signs around the windows, but in reality, the Guard is even more heavily armored than the trucks that pick up cash from banks. The bottom line is that if you’re not showing up with anti-tank artillery, you’re not getting in.
That’s because every part of the car has been disassembled, reinforced, and re-welded together to make it as impenetrable as it is practical.
To ensure there aren’t any obvious weak spots, the armor reinforcements are all precision-cut by computers to fill up as much surface area behind the doors, under the floor, and under the roof as possible.
And don’t even worry about the glass. Unlike some armored cars, the windows are real—albeit very thick—glass that’s coated with a few layers of polycarbonate; they’re designed to withstand shrapnel from land mines.
And yet somehow, once you’re inside, it’s as inconspicuous as the outside. There’s certainly something surreal about the thought of being able to kick back and prop your feet up, watching some spy movie while some dude outside points a gun feebly in your direction.
Then there are extras, like this mini fridge. Every surface you could realistically come in and touch is heated, lest you touch something cold while making your escape. It even mists fragrance into the air, if you happen to prefer the smell of roses to gunpowder.
The fact that it’s got a 530 hp V12 under the hood is almost the least interesting thing about it. It’s necessary, though—all that extra weight requires extra power to make a quick getaway.
