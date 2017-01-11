Cars

Mercedes' New Bulletproof S600 Limousine Is Fit For An Oligarch

Mercedes' new bulletproof S600
All Photos: Mercedes-Benz

Here’s the Mercedes S600 Guard. It’s about as classy a way as there is to ensure your safety.

?Bottom line: You’re not getting in.

It might look almost identical to a normal Mercedes aside from a few tell-tale signs around the windows, but in reality, the Guard is even more heavily armored than the trucks that pick up cash from banks. The bottom line is that if you’re not showing up with anti-tank artillery, you’re not getting in.

The car’s basically hand built.

That’s because every part of the car has been disassembled, reinforced, and re-welded together to make it as impenetrable as it is practical.

Additional Armor on the S600 Guard

To ensure there aren’t any obvious weak spots, the armor reinforcements are all precision-cut by computers to fill up as much surface area behind the doors, under the floor, and under the roof as possible.

?That’s some thick glass.

And don’t even worry about the glass. Unlike some armored cars, the windows are real—albeit very thick—glass that’s coated with a few layers of polycarbonate; they’re designed to withstand shrapnel from land mines.

Mercedes' new bulletproof S600

And yet somehow, once you’re inside, it’s as inconspicuous as the outside. There’s certainly something surreal about the thought of being able to kick back and prop your feet up, watching some spy movie while some dude outside points a gun feebly in your direction.

The luxury gets ridiculous.

Then there are extras, like this mini fridge. Every surface you could realistically come in and touch is heated, lest you touch something cold while making your escape. It even mists fragrance into the air, if you happen to prefer the smell of roses to gunpowder.

Mercedes' new bulletproof S600

The fact that it’s got a 530 hp V12 under the hood is almost the least interesting thing about it. It’s necessary, though—all that extra weight requires extra power to make a quick getaway.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He’s just realized this is the perfect car for real-life Mario Kart, because it can drive through explosions.

