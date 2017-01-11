The 717 HP Hennessey Mustang Gives Zero Hellcats

Here's one for all of your conspiracy theory-loving friends: John Hennessey is getting kickbacks from the American Chiropractic Association.
That's the only way to explain Hennessey Performance's recent run of vehicles with neck-snapping acceleration. The Texas-based team that brought the World's Fastest Car title back to America just dropped the 717 hp HPE700 Mustang, aimed explicitly at toppling Dodge's twin 707 hp Hellcats. If the sinister looks are any indication, it might just do it.
Obviously, to ensure enough chiropractic visits, the main emphasis of the car's modifications is on taking the acceleration to downright brutal levels. The 717 hp mark is the result of completely reworking the engine and the fuel system to optimize Hennessey's supercharger.
At the end of the day, it's good for a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, and it'll do the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at over 130 mph. For a street car, those numbers are so stratospheric it doesn't entirely matter that they're actually slightly slower than the drag race tire-aided Hellcats.
Of course, they've paid due attention to the looks department, too. Each car has its own numbered plaque on both the dashboard and engine, and you can get a suite of carbon fiber aero bits like the front splitter, rear spoiler, and that absolutely gorgeous rear diffuser.
Granted, they'll only actually help the car's handling at high speeds, but if you leave your right foot down for more than a few seconds, that's going to matter in a hurry.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's considering starting a tumblr of carbon fiber splitter porn.