Bentley's Continental GT Just Had A Nose Job, And It's Healing Quite Nicely
All carmakers use different terms after giving an old model subtle design enhancements. Some call it a facelift, and some use exciting terms like life cycle impulse. This is Bentley, though, and the design team there is calling the 2015 changes to the marque's flagship coupe "a suite of design upgrades." Translation: the Continental GT's just had a nose job.
And it's actually healing quite nicely:
All the openings up front are just a tad smaller, to better help with the airflow.
Bentley's also developed some new 20 inch wheels. You can tell if the car's a V8 or W12 model by seeing if the wheel's painted (V8) or polished (W12).
Also new: Side vents on the fenders, with a not-quite hidden "B" built into them.
How's this for a subtle difference? Look at the stitching on the seats, and realize this is the "base" seat.
Whereas the diamond pattern on the Mulliner is supposed to remind one of a fine tailored jacket. Incidentally, if you're in possession of such a fine garment, you really should hang it up prior to driving your car. Wrinkles are uncouth.
Details. If you've ever seen a more strikingly beautiful paddle shifter, send it in. This is art.
Considering this car is capable of going nearly three times the posted speed limit of most US highways, you shouldn't look at the stitching of the steering wheel. That said, it is gorgeous.
The finishing touches of the Continental's new look are in back, with a wider rear and a slightly more aggressive line around the trunk.
Under the "bonnet," the W12 now puts out 582 hp, up 15 from last year's car. Hopefully you don't actually notice that, though.
It would be a shame to miss out on the rest of the refinement the car has to offer just because you've got a heavy foot.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His foot weighs much less on the moon.