Dodge Wants To Punch A Hole Through Your Car's Hood

When Dodge first brought back the Shaker hood, the hole in the sheet metal was both a good way to get colder ambient air into the engine and a cool homage to yesteryear.

When it comes to badass nostalgia, it's kinda hard to have too much of a good thing, so it's now available as an option on every V8 Challenger this side of a Hellcat. That includes the seriously cool Scat Pack. Check it out...