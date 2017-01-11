Cars

Dodge Wants To Punch A Hole Through Your Car's Hood

Dodge Challenger Shaker Hood

When Dodge first brought back the Shaker hood, the hole in the sheet metal was both a good way to get colder ambient air into the engine and a cool homage to yesteryear.

When it comes to badass nostalgia, it's kinda hard to have too much of a good thing, so it's now available as an option on every V8 Challenger this side of a Hellcat. That includes the seriously cool Scat Pack. Check it out...

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

It's been 45 years since Dodge first started offering the Shaker hood, so-named because of the large amount of vibration inherent in anything in the general vicinity of an old V8.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge
The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Of course, it vibrates a bit less now, and it's not quite as functional as it was in the days when it sat directly above a carburetor, but it's still a pretty awesome option.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

On a car that's capable of putting down very consistent stop light to stop light performance and plenty of beautiful noise from the tailpipes—you know, classic Americana—the added intake theatrics are right at home.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge
The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Of course, you don't have to get the Scat Pack to get the Shaker hood. It's perfectly at home on the R/T.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge
The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Plus side: if anyone can't figure out what it is, you can just point.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge
The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Car designers tend to talk about things like third level detail. Things you don't see unless you're really intimate with the car. The car's silhouette here? Yeah, that counts.

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge
The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Not a bad thing to see dominating your engine bay, is it?

The Dodge Scat Pack Shaker Challenger
Dodge

Spotify_Nov16