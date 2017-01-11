Dodge Wants To Punch A Hole Through Your Car's Hood
When Dodge first brought back the Shaker hood, the hole in the sheet metal was both a good way to get colder ambient air into the engine and a cool homage to yesteryear.
When it comes to badass nostalgia, it's kinda hard to have too much of a good thing, so it's now available as an option on every V8 Challenger this side of a Hellcat. That includes the seriously cool Scat Pack. Check it out...
It's been 45 years since Dodge first started offering the Shaker hood, so-named because of the large amount of vibration inherent in anything in the general vicinity of an old V8.
Of course, it vibrates a bit less now, and it's not quite as functional as it was in the days when it sat directly above a carburetor, but it's still a pretty awesome option.
On a car that's capable of putting down very consistent stop light to stop light performance and plenty of beautiful noise from the tailpipes—you know, classic Americana—the added intake theatrics are right at home.
Of course, you don't have to get the Scat Pack to get the Shaker hood. It's perfectly at home on the R/T.
Plus side: if anyone can't figure out what it is, you can just point.
Car designers tend to talk about things like third level detail. Things you don't see unless you're really intimate with the car. The car's silhouette here? Yeah, that counts.
Not a bad thing to see dominating your engine bay, is it?