Cars

Gatsby's New Convertible Has Arrived

By Published On 03/03/2015 By Published On 03/03/2015
Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

For over a century now, Morgan has carefully whittled the shape of its cars in gradual increments, and in the 15 years since it first introduced the Aero 8, it has proceeded with caution at every change, lest it risk throwing off the fragile balance between vintage styling and modern capabilities.

This is the 2015 Morgan Aero 8. The car's fifth generation is at the same time very different from its predecessor and instantly recognizable as a Morgan.

Related

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

17 Famous Ferraris From Hollywood's Biggest Hits

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type
Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

Vital Stats:

  • Engine: 4.8L BMW V8
  • HP: 367
  • Torque: 370 lb-ft
  • 0-62 mph: 4.5 seconds
  • Top Speed: 170 mph
  • Weight: 2601 lbs
  • Air Conditioning: Yes! (optional)
Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

This is actually the fifth iteration of the Aero 8 since it first debuted back in 2000. It's become much more rounded, with its designers drawing inspiration more from the 1960s than any other decade.

Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

And you can see that when you look at the flowing nature of the lines.

Morgan Aero 8
Morgan Aero 8

Inside, modernity is even more fully blended with the past. The wooden accents are now surrounding an optional touch-screen center console (not shown), while the leather-clad seats are backed by carbon fiber to keep weight down. 

related

17 Famous Ferraris From Hollywood's Biggest Hits
Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

Not that you'd take the Morgan on a road trip of incredible length, but if you do, it's nice to know you'll still have your bespoke luggage sitting snugly in the trunk.

Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

The word you're looking for to describe this all new, wood-surrounded, color-coordinated instrument cluster is "gorgeous."

Morgan Aero 8
Morgan

Don't spend too much time looking at those gauges, though. The whole car weighs in at 2,600 pounds, which means the 367 hp BMW V8 under the "bonnet" will provide as much acceleration as you can safely use.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. It's been well over a decade since he owned a convertible...and he'd still love to drive this.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

related

READ MORE
Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Four Huge Car Companies Just Announced Their Plan to Crush Tesla

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like