Gatsby's New Convertible Has Arrived

For over a century now, Morgan has carefully whittled the shape of its cars in gradual increments, and in the 15 years since it first introduced the Aero 8, it has proceeded with caution at every change, lest it risk throwing off the fragile balance between vintage styling and modern capabilities.

This is the 2015 Morgan Aero 8. The car's fifth generation is at the same time very different from its predecessor and instantly recognizable as a Morgan.