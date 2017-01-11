Gatsby's New Convertible Has Arrived

For over a century now, Morgan has carefully whittled the shape of its cars in gradual increments, and in the 15 years since it first introduced the Aero 8, it has proceeded with caution at every change, lest it risk throwing off the fragile balance between vintage styling and modern capabilities.
This is the 2015 Morgan Aero 8. The car's fifth generation is at the same time very different from its predecessor and instantly recognizable as a Morgan.
Vital Stats:
- Engine: 4.8L BMW V8
- HP: 367
- Torque: 370 lb-ft
- 0-62 mph: 4.5 seconds
- Top Speed: 170 mph
- Weight: 2601 lbs
- Air Conditioning: Yes! (optional)
This is actually the fifth iteration of the Aero 8 since it first debuted back in 2000. It's become much more rounded, with its designers drawing inspiration more from the 1960s than any other decade.
And you can see that when you look at the flowing nature of the lines.
Inside, modernity is even more fully blended with the past. The wooden accents are now surrounding an optional touch-screen center console (not shown), while the leather-clad seats are backed by carbon fiber to keep weight down.
Not that you'd take the Morgan on a road trip of incredible length, but if you do, it's nice to know you'll still have your bespoke luggage sitting snugly in the trunk.
The word you're looking for to describe this all new, wood-surrounded, color-coordinated instrument cluster is "gorgeous."
Don't spend too much time looking at those gauges, though. The whole car weighs in at 2,600 pounds, which means the 367 hp BMW V8 under the "bonnet" will provide as much acceleration as you can safely use.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. It's been well over a decade since he owned a convertible...and he'd still love to drive this.