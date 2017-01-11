The Shelby GT Is 627 HP Wrapped In American Heritage

The "base" level GT has 627 hp, but should you feel the need, Shelby can push it a little further with an optional package that lets you join the 700 club. The entire suspension's been overhauled in coordination with Ford Racing's engineers, and can be further upgraded to transform the car into an out-and-out track monster, complete with cooling ducts for the brakes.

It's not exactly cheap, with the base price starting at $39,000...above the price of a Mustang GT. Then again, it might just be faster around a track than the new GT350 R.



