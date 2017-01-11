All Hail Aston Martin's Street-Legal Race Car

But... where's James Bond?!
Ok, so he's going to be in a DB10 in SPECTRE, but if he were smart, there are 591 reasons why 007 should grab this Vantage GT3 instead. All hail the new king of Aston Martins.
- HP: 591
- Weight (in lbs): 3450
If the GT3 moniker didn't clue you into the car's performance intentions, all you need to do is take one look at it parked next to one of Aston's factory-prepped race cars and you'll get the hint.
Note: Yes, 007 is the real race number on the yellow and blue number you see here.
They're only making 100 examples, which is a bad thing if you'd ever like to see one driving down the street with these arrestingly pretty carbon fiber brakes.
Speaking of carbon fiber... it's everywhere. Most notably, it's at the front and rear, with this nearly pornographic diffuser.
But the GT3's also running a carbon fiber hood and roof, and the rear and quarter windows are made from Lexan to further keep weight down.
Oh yeah... let's not forget the factory widebody kit. It's absolutely functional, and the increased track width works in tandem with the added downforce to pay a few hefty dividends on the race track.
There's nothing to see on the inside, really. Just a couple of race seats.
...and a completely reworked interior that's so utterly focused on performance that all the heavy leather's gone, save for a pull strap that's used to open and shut the doors...which are now lined in nothing but naked carbon fiber.
One of the hidden benefits of all that weight saving is that you'll be able to hear the glorious V12 sounds emanating from the pure titanium exhaust all the more clearly.
After all, unless you're pulling into a Monte Carlo casino intent on stalking a baddy, discretion's overrated.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor