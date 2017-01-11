Cars

All Hail Aston Martin's Street-Legal Race Car

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

But... where's James Bond?!

Ok, so he's going to be in a DB10 in SPECTRE, but if he were smart, there are 591 reasons why 007 should grab this Vantage GT3 instead. All hail the new king of Aston Martins.

Every James Bond Opening Sequence, Ranked

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names

8 Modern-Day Tycoons Who Could Be Bond Villains

related

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
  • HP: 591
  • Weight (in lbs): 3450

If the GT3 moniker didn't clue you into the car's performance intentions, all you need to do is take one look at it parked next to one of Aston's factory-prepped race cars and you'll get the hint.

Note: Yes, 007 is the real race number on the yellow and blue number you see here.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

They're only making 100 examples, which is a bad thing if you'd ever like to see one driving down the street with these arrestingly pretty carbon fiber brakes.

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

Speaking of carbon fiber... it's everywhere. Most notably, it's at the front and rear, with this nearly pornographic diffuser.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

But the GT3's also running a carbon fiber hood and roof, and the rear and quarter windows are made from Lexan to further keep weight down.

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

Oh yeah... let's not forget the factory widebody kit. It's absolutely functional, and the increased track width works in tandem with the added downforce to pay a few hefty dividends on the race track.

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

There's nothing to see on the inside, really. Just a couple of race seats.

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

...and a completely reworked interior that's so utterly focused on performance that all the heavy leather's gone, save for a pull strap that's used to open and shut the doors...which are now lined in nothing but naked carbon fiber.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Aston Martin

One of the hidden benefits of all that weight saving is that you'll be able to hear the glorious V12 sounds emanating from the pure titanium exhaust all the more clearly.

After all, unless you're pulling into a Monte Carlo casino intent on stalking a baddy, discretion's overrated.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. This car makes him feel...things.

