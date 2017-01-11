BMW Just Made A Souped Up 4 Series Just For America

Years ago, the ZHP 3-Series was BMW's factory hot rod. It was the car you'd have after running your credit card through a performance parts catalog. The ZHP label has been dormant for many years, but now it's back as a 345 hp track-ready version of the 4-Series, and it's only available stateside.
BMW of North America worked with the M Performance division in Germany, and the result is pretty great. Power levels are boosted by over 10 percent to 335 hp by changing everything from the car's computer to the intake and exhaust. Since that extra power comes with the propensity to convert rubber into smoke, the ZHP comes with a limited slip differential to help with acceleration out of corners.
Of course, handling and stopping are important, too, so the ZHP comes with BMW's track handling package. That means it gets adaptive suspension, better brakes, and steering that changes angles with speed.
To help distinguish it from the normal 4 Series, most of the visual enhancements you can find in BMW's M Performance Parts catalog are present, including carbon fiber front and rear spoilers that BMW swears results in a noticeable impact on performance.
Only 100 of these will be available to order, and they're for America only. Greed is good.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s glad to see BMW of North America embracing its enthusiast heritage.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.