BMW Just Made A Souped Up 4 Series Just For America

To help distinguish it from the normal 4 Series, most of the visual enhancements you can find in BMW's M Performance Parts catalog are present, including carbon fiber front and rear spoilers that BMW swears results in a noticeable impact on performance.

Only 100 of these will be available to order, and they're for America only. Greed is good.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s glad to see BMW of North America embracing its enthusiast heritage.