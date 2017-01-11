Cars

The Most Powerful Lotus Ever Made Is Coming to the US

2016 Lotus Evora 400
Lotus has always stood for building the lightest and best-handling cars possible. With featherweight rides like the Elise in the current lineup, the handling department's locked down, but now, the company that most adheres to its founder's "simplify, then add lightness" slogan is ratcheting up the power. A lot.

Meet the Lotus Evora 400. As in, 400 hp. Lotus is calling it the fastest road car it's ever produced. And it's coming to America.

2016 Lotus Evora 400
  • HP: 400;
  • 0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds;
  • Top Speed: 186 mph


The car's fast, m'kay? The supercharged, 3.5 liter V6 is putting out 400 hp (up from 345 hp), and the acceleration figures Lotus is quoting are every bit as fast as one might hope.

2016 Lotus Evora 400
The car's still a 2+2, which means you can comfortably fit two adults up front, and two reasonably-sized bags of groceries in the back seats. Not that any of that matters in the slightest though, because the car's roughly 50 pounds lighter than its predecessor.

Coupled with the extra power and some heavily revised suspension, that means it's significantly faster.

2016 Lotus Evora 400
For aerodynamic reasons, the floor of the car is flat; ultimately this means it's got a ton more downforce than its predecessor, and the total effect of all these performance gains is hugely impressive. On Lotus's test track, the Evora 400 is six seconds faster than the older model.

Lotus Evora 400
Naturally, you'll only care about that if you're driving, and the cockpit's been totally redone. The door sills are a lot lower and narrower to make it easier to get in and out, and Lotus has held nothing back trying to lose weight—over 10 pounds were found just in the seats.

Welcome back, Lotus.


