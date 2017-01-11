Land Rover's New Evoque Gets Up To 68 mpg!?!

When Land Rover took the wrapper off its 2016 version of the Evoque, it revealed more than just a cosmetic upgrade. Sure, there's plenty new to look at with the SUV's design, but a glance under the hood reveals the option for one of Jaguar-Land Rover's new Ingenium engines—motors designed with an aim to bring the British marques into the 21st century in terms of efficiency.

Based on the numbers Land Rover's tossing about, it looks like it's made it.