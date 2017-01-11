Cars

Land Rover's New Evoque Gets Up To 68 mpg!?!

Published On 02/23/2015
2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

When Land Rover took the wrapper off its 2016 version of the Evoque, it revealed more than just a cosmetic upgrade. Sure, there's plenty new to look at with the SUV's design, but a glance under the hood reveals the option for one of Jaguar-Land Rover's new Ingenium engines—motors designed with an aim to bring the British marques into the 21st century in terms of efficiency.

Based on the numbers Land Rover's tossing about, it looks like it's made it.

2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

Vital Statistics:

  • Engine: Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Running on Gas or Diesel
  • HP: Up to 237
  • MPG: Up to 68
2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

You're reading those numbers right. The new Evoque, when you go for the diesel engine, gives you 68 mpg—a number that even a Prius wouldn't sneeze at. Not bad for a non-hybrid SUV. Of course, if you want a little more power there's still a gas version with 237 hp.

2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

Most of the exterior changes are cosmetic, though the headlights are adaptive LED units. That's relevant because no Jaguar or Land Rover has ever had such an advanced headlight until now.

2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

Inside, Land Rover tweaked the instrument panel a bit, but you'll be too busy getting a massage from the  new14-way adjustable power massaging seats to notice.

2016 Land Rover Evoque
Land Rover

The rest of the changes are all centered on subtle refinement. Look very carefully and you'll notice there's a second antenna at the back now. It's there purely to boost your cell phone reception.

When you've got 68 mpg, you can get pretty far from the nearest tower.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's legitimately impressed with 68 mpg from a non-hybrid SUV.

