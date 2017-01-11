Cars

The Zegna X Maserati Ghibli Is Suited For Glory

By Published On 01/14/2015 By Published On 01/14/2015
The Zegna x Maserati Ghibli
Maserati

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

For those with more discernible tastes, simply having nice leather seats and some Alcantara sprinkled here and there isn't enough. Neither is merely owning a Maserati. For that reason, the Italian carmaker teamed up with high-end suit maker Ermenegildo Zegna last year to create a handful of limited-edition Maseratis.

This is the second of them. Introducing the easily-pronounceable Ghibli Ermenegildo Zegna Concept.

Related

related

The 2016 Ford GT Is Proof That The Car Gods Are Listening

related

The 2016 Acura NSX Is Here, Has Four Motors

related

The 2016 Ford GT Is Proof That The Car Gods Are Listening
The Zegna x Maserati Ghibli
Maserati

That subtle color-shifting paint you're looking at is only available on the Zegna, and it's a combination of blue and ash pigments with flakes of aluminum tossed in for good measure.

Maserati x Zegna Ghibli
Maserati

Really, though, the paint's just prelude to the interior.

As you might expect, a good chunk of the car's cabin is draped in top-notch Italian leather. Not the headliner though, where Zegna went with silk. The fabric is also used on the dash, console and doors, each featuring different weaves to mark a contrast.

But with 410 hp under the hood and a top speed of 175 mph, you're really not going to want to look down at all that stitching.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He doesn't remember the last time he had to wear a suit.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
Why Sneakers Are Actually Terrible Shoes to Drive In

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like