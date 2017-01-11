The Zegna X Maserati Ghibli Is Suited For Glory

For those with more discernible tastes, simply having nice leather seats and some Alcantara sprinkled here and there isn't enough. Neither is merely owning a Maserati. For that reason, the Italian carmaker teamed up with high-end suit maker Ermenegildo Zegna last year to create a handful of limited-edition Maseratis.
This is the second of them. Introducing the easily-pronounceable Ghibli Ermenegildo Zegna Concept.
That subtle color-shifting paint you're looking at is only available on the Zegna, and it's a combination of blue and ash pigments with flakes of aluminum tossed in for good measure.
Really, though, the paint's just prelude to the interior.
As you might expect, a good chunk of the car's cabin is draped in top-notch Italian leather. Not the headliner though, where Zegna went with silk. The fabric is also used on the dash, console and doors, each featuring different weaves to mark a contrast.
But with 410 hp under the hood and a top speed of 175 mph, you're really not going to want to look down at all that stitching.
