McLaren Just Dropped a Twisted Track Machine: Meet The 675 LT

All McLarens are track ready, but few will ever be 675 LT track ready. It's basically a street legal track terror with 666 hp and its very own air brake. Oh yeah, and it's gorgeous.
The Vitals:
- HP: 666
- Weight: 2,711
- 0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds
- Top Speed: 205 mph
What is it that makes this car so special? Well, McLaren starts with the already pretty-damn-good 650S, then yanks out anything in the interior that's not essential to the art of going really, really fast. For good measure, the guys at the factory also throw in the carbon fiber seats from the P1.
The aerodynamic system has been thoroughly tweaked, with bits you'll recognize from race cars, like those louvres behind the rear wheels to help relieve the high air pressure generated by the tires as they move.
The air inlets on the sides are larger, as is the front splitter, which helps counter the added downforce of the LT's new wing. And that rear window? Plexiglass, because shaving every pound of mass helps.
The wing is where the car earns its "Longtail" moniker. It's primary function is acting as an air brake, and it's 50 percent larger than that of the regular 650S.
Everything else about the shape of the rear of the car is designed with the aim of moving air as quickly as possible without adding weight. That helps with downforce and reducing drag, but it also helps get as much heat out of the engine bay as possible.
Not that it's really needed. The car's already seriously cool.
