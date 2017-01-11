Cars

Someone Please Build These Sexy Custom Bikes From Gannet Designs

Gannet Design Custom Motorcycles
All Photos: Ulfert Janssen

Founded by Ulfert Janssen (a German designer who spent over a decade creating some of Renault's best concepts, along with the Infiniti FXGannet Design produces extremely detailed concepts that focus on engineering, artistry, and functionality.

Gannet Design Motorcycle Concepts

Fluid Ducati Superleggera
The entire idea of this bike is based on architectural principles, namely, updating the look while working with the existing structure (a Ducati Superleggera). Amazingly, this is actually a monocoque design; the skin becomes part of the structure, keeping everything compact and ultra rigid. Of course, it could also be a sandwich.

Gannet Design Custom Motorcycles

MV Agusta Cafe Racer
To really appreciate this one, look closely. It's a modern bike—a 2006 MV Agusta 910cc Brutale—and the beautiful fairing is naked carbon fiber, but the lines are about as classic "cafe racer" as you get.

Gannet Design Custom Motorcyclces

Custom Kawasaki H2
The not-even-for-sale-yet Kawasaki Ninja H2R is one of the most insane bikes ever dreamed up, so naturally Gannet's already dreamed of ways to make it better. It's completely naked now and the underside is actually an homage to one of the H2's predecessors from 40 years ago.

Gannet Designs Custom Motorcycles

Ducati Panigale 1199 Cafe Fighter
This is Ulfert's take on turning a Ducati street fighter into a cafe racer. His goal was to seriously alter the bike's lines and stance by adding body work, both around the gas tank and the underside.

Gannet Designs Custom Motorcycles

BMW RnineT
Because BMW's RnineT is kind of an old-school design straight from the factory, Ulfert took it in the complete opposite direction, sculpting an aerodynamic body, then cladding the sides with that intricately woven carbon fiber you're currently drooling over.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He seriously respects that there's actually thought put into each one of these besides simply making the bikes pretty.

