8 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The LA Auto Show

The LA Auto show is generally one of the highlights on the automotive calendar. It's a time when manufacturers not only drop massive updates on models but give you a teasing glance into the future with awesome concepts. This year's shaping up to be better than usual, with can't miss cars for just about any taste and budget. Here are nine we really can't wait to see.
Ford’s Top Secret Project
Ford has been teasing a super-secretive performance car for a while now. For a long time, it looked to be the Shelby GT350, which should be popping well over 500 hp and tearing up any road course. Buuuuut…Ford just dropped this incredibly sexy looking teaser. There have been persistent rumblings that they might bring back the Ford GT ahead of a Le Mans run in 2016—the 50th anniversary of the GT40’s first triumph. The GT350 fantastic, but a new Ford GT would break the internet. Sorry Kim.
Cadillac ATS-V
Cadillac’s finally raising the curtain on their all-American, 450 hp M4 basher. Anyone not looking forward to a twin-turbo V6 Caddy with a manual transmission, this is your wakeup call.
Audi R8 Competition
If the “normal” R8 isn’t enough for you, despite sharing more than a few of its components with Lamborghini, the ultra-limited edition R8 Competition exists just to appease your performance loving soul. Carbon fiber aero bits keep it planted to the ground, which is of extreme importance at 199 mph.
Galpin x Fisker Rocket
Galpin Auto Sports generally does first-rate custom work—often with Ford—and Henrik Fisker’s the guy that penned the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the BMW Z8, and the eponymous Fisker Karma. That they’ve teamed up to make an all carbon-fiber car they’re describing as the “Ultimate American Muscle Car” is enough to keep you up at night.
Audi A9 Concept
Audi’s keeping tight-lipped about the concept they’re unveiling, but the overwhelming likelihood is that it’s the A9. Simply put, the A9 is going to be Audi’s most luxurious sedan, and as such, the new design cues the company unveils will tell you a lot about what to expect from the next five to ten years of Audi vehicles.
All Wheel Drive Jaguar F-Type R
To describe the tail-happy F-Type R in two words, you’d have to go with “stupid fun.” To make it the kind of car that can beat up Porsche 911s on a soggy race track, you’d need to add three words: "All Wheel Drive". Jaguar’s engineers are listening. Giggity.
Maybach
The ultra-luxe cruisers are set to return after a bit of an absence, and Maybach will officially be the highest line within the Mercedes family. What’s that mean? Well, you get a twin turbo V12 and seats that are more comfortable than your bed.
Porsche Cayenne GTS
480 hp, a lowered (even more performance-oriented) suspension, and an interior dripping with leather and Alcantara? What’s not to love?