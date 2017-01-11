7 Nostalgic Cars On eBay That You Definitely Had A Poster Of

“In a lot of places, of course, the 1980s never really came to an end.” —Nick Harkaway
Pinning exotic car posters to the wall of your childhood bedroom was a rite of passage. And if you pledged to yourself that you’d one day have the real deal sitting in your garage, there’s a very good chance this list can turn that pledge into reality.
1988 Ferrari Testarossa
Extremely few cars can rival the Lamborghini Countach for the crown of Most 80s Poster Car Of All Time, and the Ferrari Testarossa is certainly one of them. To many this is the quintessential Ferrari. And it's terrifically fun behind the wheel, to boot. After years of being bafflingly undervalued, Testarossa prices are starting to rocket up to where they rightly belong, so buy one now while you still can.
1989 Lamborghini Countach
There may be no car that screams “1980s” more than the Countach. Sure, the original, more subtle—if that adjective could ever be used in reference to a Countach—model debuted in the '70s, but the big winged, wide bodied, air vented example here, created for Lamborghini's 25th anniversary, could be from no other time. While it may be a poorly kept secret that the Countach is actually a pretty terrible car once you’re behind the wheel, as a piece of modern sculpture, this thing is still worth every penny.
1986 Porsche 911 Turbo
The Widowmaker. Doctor Killer. These are the nicknames bestowed on the original Porsche 911 Turbo, known to the cognoscenti as the 930. With the standard 911’s already tail happy balance mated to some highly unpredictable turbo lag, this car was known test the skills and give a scare to even the most competent of drivers. Though initially added solely for handling and aerodynamics, the fender flares and whale tail have become one of the most iconic Porsche shapes, and to many this black-on-black Turbo is still the ultimate 911.
1987 Buick Grand National GNX
How crazy were the 1980s? For a short period Buick was associated with a blisteringly fast, drag strip-ready muscle car tweaked by McLaren. The Buick Grand National was a great car, but the GNX variant was the greatest. With a stock 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds and a production run of less than 300 cars, no car will more immediately crown you king of the Walmart parking lot.
1988 BMW M3
We’ve espoused the glories of the E30 M3 on many different occasions, and for good reason: it’s just that great of a car. From its sublime handling to that rev-happy engine, this is the car that put BMW’s Motorsports division on the map and forever changed the meaning of the letter “M” for car guys everywhere. In white, with signature M striping and a full restoration, this one's going to be tough to beat.
1981 DMC DeLorean
Oh the DeLorean. It's the high concept coupe that—along with a botched cocaine deal that had conspiracy theorists screaming—would bring down an auto industry legend. It will live on forever in most minds of course as Doc Brown's time machine, which makes it an '80s icon in its own right. It’s probably best that it'll be remembered as a fictional car however, since as an actual car, it’s rubbish. The engines were so anemic that the magical 88 mph may not even be reachable if you’re going uphill. Nonetheless, a DeLorean will continue to get you as many stares and thumbs up as a Countach at a 10th of the price, and you’ll always be the most popular guy on Halloween.
1983 Pontiac Firebird—aka KITT
The television show Knight Rider made bonafide stars out of both David Hasselhoff and his sidekick-slash-artificially intelligent Pontiac Firebird, the Knight Industries Two Thousand, or KITT. And since you can’t buy David Hasselhoff on eBay (yet), this weirdly faithful replica (or KITT car, get it??) is about as close as you can get to feather haired glory.
