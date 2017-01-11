7 Old-School Broncos on eBay Perfect For Spring Break

"The Bronco’s been discontinued. We’re trying to shed that whole fugitive on the run thing. This is the Escape."—Car salesman to George Bluth, in Arrested Development.
Nothing but the finest old-school Broncos that'll make you wish it was spring break forever.
1975 Bronco Roadster Tribute
Take a closer look at this one and you’ll see why it’s so cool. It’s not that this Bronco is sans doors or a top at the moment, it’s that it’s *always* open. Can you think of anything remotely affordable that you’d rather drive on the beach? [See more]
1970 Weekend Warrior
Somewhere along the line, the owner decided to give this Bronco a fairly comprehensive makeover. It's chrome yellow, has an aftermarket hood that vents air more directly to the engine, features plenty of modern conveniences like power steering, and is essentially setup to be the perfect 4x4 for days when the only thing on your to-do list is "play hard." [See more]
1972 Frame-off Restomod
Finally, a nice white Bronco that doesn’t have half of the LAPD chasing it! Of course, if the LAPD were to chase this for some reason, it would have to use a chopper, since it’s got just enough done on the suspension and drivetrain sides of things to get the job done. [See more]
Gorgeous 1973 Garage Queen
This Bronco was originally restored to near-freaking-perfect condition about a decade ago, and it’s spent the bulk of the past five years in a garage, under a cover, where it was only pulled out for use during near-freaking-perfect weather for some simple cruises down the road. It’s fully capable of getting itself dirty though, if only someone would ask it to. [See more]
1967 Off-Road Ready Bronco
Fully restoring an old classic is one thing, but making it essentially a brand-new vehicle that’s perfectly primed for off-road abuse is another matter entirely. This is the latter. The gauges are all digital, the seats are designed to help you stay firmly planted no matter the terrain, and the four wheel drive system’s one of the best money can buy. [See more]
1976 Weekend Driver
It’s more than a little bit rare to see a Bronco pass the decades without changing hands, but that’s the story on this one. The original owner had it until 2012, when the current owner picked it up and set about restoring it bit by bit. It has a few aftermarket performance goodies to make it more fun when you head off road, which you can feel free to do, since it’s not the kind of ride you’ll want to pamper in your garage. [See more]
1970 Garage-Worthy Bronco
Under the hood is a 302 shared with so many Mustangs. It’s paired to a three-speed transmission, and the whole truck sits on a 2.5 inch lift kit that’s just a bit more aggressive than stock. Inside, there’s an upgraded stereo, completely restored upholstery, and a roll cage, just in case you get a little too aggressive listening to Len's "Steal My Sunshine." [See more]
