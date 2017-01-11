Cars

7 Crazy Rides On eBay That Love To Get Weird

By Published On 06/10/2015 By Published On 06/10/2015
Local Motors
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

“Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The trouble-makers. The round pegs in the square holes.” – Steve Jobs


Way at the bottom of all the alphabetized car brands on eBay Motors lies "Other Makes." It’s a fascinating mesh of rare exotics, obscure foreign cars, and strange custom builds; here are seven of the very best "other make" cars that you can buy right now.

Related

related

What Cars Did Every President Drive?

related

The 730 Hp Saleen Black Label Mustang Is Best Served Straight Up
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

What Cars Did Every President Drive?
jamulman

1954 Messerschmitt KR-175

Messerchmitt was a German aircraft company that produced most of the Nazi fighter jets. Guilty of numerous war crimes, it was ordered out of the aircraft game after Word War II. Its factories then started producing small batches of these Kabinenrollers or “scooters with cabins." If it looks familiar to you, that's because it was Cousin Itt's car in The Addams Family.

StLouisCarMuseum

1967 Amphicar

Say you’ve got about $70,000 burning a hole in your pocket, and you can’t choose between getting a cool, little-finned roadster with less than 10,000 original miles or a boat. Well, now you don’t have to choose because this is the Presidential car-boat of choice.

St. Louis Car Museum

2011 Local Motors Rally Fighter

If you’re unfamiliar with the Rally Fighter, get over to YouTube and think about how much pure unbridled fun you'd have in it. It's also not a bad choice when the inevitable zombie apocalypse comes.

bryan6959

1968 6-wheeled Cadillac

Let’s make it perfectly clear: there is absolutely no reason for a car like this to exist. It's a six-wheeled Caddy with a horn that blows the tune Never on Sunday! Okay, maybe there's totally a reason this should exist. The builder won't say how he built it, because if you possessed the secrets to such an incredible piece of machinery, you too would be worried about "copycat builders."

related

The 730 Hp Saleen Black Label Mustang Is Best Served Straight Up
HubbardAutoCenter

2006 Saleen S7 Turbo

In the relatively small group that makes up “American Supercars,” the Saleen S7 could be king. That's especially true with this limited-edition twin-turbo version that boasts 750hp, 700lb/ft torque, sub three-second 0-60 times, a 248 mph top speed, and a body that still looks great.

05199btch

1971 DeTomaso Pantera

Whereas American sports cars, particularly the Corvette, have traditionally aimed to go head to head with racy coupes from Europe, the DeTomaso Pantera was the Italian take on the American muscle car. While they may have a bit of a reputation as the European exotic for those who couldn't afford a Ferrari, the engine pushing close to 400hp is nothing to sneeze at.

fahrzeugbilder

1989 Elite Tiffany Excalibur

Decades after the last Duesenberg was released, a small group of companies began to produce cars that were meant to radiate that Gatsby-esque art deco appeal. They were based on late model American sedan frames and established a reputation as the polyester six button suit of automobiles. This one's based on an old Cougar which is perhaps fitting, given who you'd expect to see driving it.


Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
7 Timeless Mustangs On eBay To Celebrate America's First Pony Car
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Vintage Weekend Whips on eBay Motors, 4/18/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
Crazy Caddies, Woodies: The eBay Seven 01/17/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like