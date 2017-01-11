Cars

12 Classic Cars Next To Their Modern Versions

Ford
For all of the 12 cars listed, heritage is just as important as quality. For some, that heritage extends back a couple of decades, and for others it's well over a half century. The following photos are family portraits, tributes to the evolution of brand DNA.

Jaguar

Jaguar

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce

GM

Camaro

Land Rover

Land Rover

Porsche

Porsche 911

Ford

Mustang

Or more specifically, the Bullitt.

Jeep

Jeep

Ok, technically the old one's a Willys.

MINI

MINI

Corvette

Corvette

Dodge

Charger Daytona

BMW

BMW

It doesn't matter if you're talking about the M3, the 1M, or the upcoming M2, they all need to respect their elders.


H/T: Airows

