Paul Smith and Land Rover Just Made The Amazing Technicolor Defender

paul smith land rover defender
Paul Smith

English menswear designer Paul Smith is a huge Land Rover fan. So much so that he recently had a bespoke Defender made to honor one of the brand's most iconic (and oldest) SUVs, which will end production at the end of this year. 

paul smith land rover defender
Paul Smith

As with everything Sir Paul touches, it's incredibly sophisticated. He used a palette of 27 different colors for the exterior panels, creating a mashup that references the vehicle's ties to the British countryside and its armed forces. The interior's meticulously upholstered as well, with a mix of leather and a textile he designed for Maharam. He's also incorporated a handful of other dapper touches, including a branded dashboard clock and badging.

paul smith land rover defender

Want to see it in person? You'll need to hop on over to London and visit the Paul Smith flagship in Mayfair where it just debuted.

