Peugeot's New Food Truck Is Insane

And naturally, there's espresso—Rocket Espresso, actually, whose machines are some of the finest on the market.

The kitchen's able to handle fine multi-course meals as well as street food, so it does beg one important question that's never been asked: Does a food truck have to be on Michelins to earn a Michelin star?



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to get Zapp Brannigan's take on this bistro's handling characteristics.