Cars

Peugeot's New Food Truck Is Insane

By Published On 04/06/2015 By Published On 04/06/2015
Le Bistro du Lion by Peugeot
Peugeot

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

Fact: Peugeot makes silverware and tableware.

In addition to some of the best—and coolest—cars to hit the roads of France in the past century, the lion-emblemed company makes a whole suite of stuff for your kitchen. And now they're looking to replace the whole damn kitchen itself. Meet Le Bistrot du Lion. It's what happens when a French carmaker goes all out on a food truck. And of course there's espresso involved.

Related

related

10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris

related

A Brief History Of The Popemobile

related

10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris
Peugeot Food Truck
Peugeot

The big conceptual takeaway here is that it's not just a food truck, but also a place to eat: the van and trailer combo open up to form a mini courtyard.

Peugeot Food Truck
Peugeot

Not only is there covered standing space for up to 30 diners, there's a freaking DJ booth. However, Peugeot's interpretation of restaurant music might vary from yours a little bit.

To better mimic the atmosphere of a non-rolling bistro, there's a 46-inch screen that serves as a window into the kitchen, while a top-flight sound system relays every command the chef hurls at his minions...and probably the DJ.

Peugeot Food Truck
Peugeot

And naturally, there's espresso—Rocket Espresso, actually, whose machines are some of the finest on the market.

The kitchen's able to handle fine multi-course meals as well as street food, so it does beg one important question that's never been asked: Does a food truck have to be on Michelins to earn a Michelin star?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to get Zapp Brannigan's take on this bistro's handling characteristics.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

related

READ MORE
Looks Like Tesla Is Finally Getting Its Shit Together

related

READ MORE
The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like