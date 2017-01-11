Peugeot's New Food Truck Is Insane

Fact: Peugeot makes silverware and tableware.
In addition to some of the best—and coolest—cars to hit the roads of France in the past century, the lion-emblemed company makes a whole suite of stuff for your kitchen. And now they're looking to replace the whole damn kitchen itself. Meet Le Bistrot du Lion. It's what happens when a French carmaker goes all out on a food truck. And of course there's espresso involved.
The big conceptual takeaway here is that it's not just a food truck, but also a place to eat: the van and trailer combo open up to form a mini courtyard.
Not only is there covered standing space for up to 30 diners, there's a freaking DJ booth. However, Peugeot's interpretation of restaurant music might vary from yours a little bit.
To better mimic the atmosphere of a non-rolling bistro, there's a 46-inch screen that serves as a window into the kitchen, while a top-flight sound system relays every command the chef hurls at his minions...and probably the DJ.
And naturally, there's espresso—Rocket Espresso, actually, whose machines are some of the finest on the market.
The kitchen's able to handle fine multi-course meals as well as street food, so it does beg one important question that's never been asked: Does a food truck have to be on Michelins to earn a Michelin star?
