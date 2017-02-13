The Most Exhilarating Drives in Arizona

Route 66 -- from Kingman to Oatman

Route: Kingman to Oatman

Length: 27 miles

While perhaps any old strip of Historic Route 66 can provide a bit of a warm fuzzy, there are some stretches where that nostalgia can also live in the now. When they built this road, they weren't blasting and bulldozing through mountains to straighten the path. The road went where they could find a place to lay it down. Starting in Kingman, head west off I-40 towards Los Angeles and you’ll find yourself without a lot of company on the stretch of Old Route 66 to Oatman. More than half of this 26-mile adventure is made up of long straight stretches occasionally interrupted by a simple curve, and ideal for “getting the carbon out.” But be ready for the twisties as you near Oatman. It’s those last nine miles from Cool Springs to Oatman that supply many (perhaps even most) of the photos you see of Arizona Route 66. Keep the revs up for those last few miles -- but keep your eyes peeled as you slow to enter town. Oatman prides itself on the wild burros that roam the streets, and you wouldn’t want to be the ass who wrecks his car swerving to miss one of the town’s furry little friends.