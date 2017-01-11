Meet The Most Photo-Realistic Automotive Artist In America

What you're looking at is the work of a Houston-born artist, named Cheryl Kelley. She was born in the late 1960s, and grew up at the tail end of the original muscle car era. It makes sense, then, that when her artistic passion became a career, she focused most of her effort on muscle cars.

Take a good look here, because most of her oil-on-canvas paintings could easily be mistaken for an actual photograph.