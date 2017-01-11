This is Where McLarens Come From

If you had a wall as a kid, the chances are strong that a section of it was covered with a gorgeous photo of a McLaren. The company that over the years has been responsible for Ayrton Senna's world championships, the all-conquering McLaren F1, the gorgeous Mercedes-McLaren SLR, and more recently, the 650S and insane P1, is actually based at a compound that's just as brilliant as its cars.

This is where McLarens are born.