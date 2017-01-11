Inside Ron Pratte's Surreal Private Car Museum

Tucked away in a nondescript building surrounded by hangars in Glendale, Arizona, lies one of the most impressive private car collections in the United States. If you didn't know what was behind the security gate, you'd never guess that over $50 million worth of classic cars, planes, and memorabilia is on the other side. Or that there's a freaking runway behind it...which is used not just for the planes but as a private playground for the cars.

Ron Pratte (estimated net worth: $350 million) has spent a couple of decades building this collection piece by piece, and it's almost a shame that it's going to be torn down and sold in January, except for how awesome it is that you can actually buy pretty much every...single...thing that you're about to see.