Behind The Scenes At The Airstream Trailer Factory

Unless you're doing a grand tour of apple pie festivals or baseball stadiums, it's hard to get more American than the classic cross-country road trip. And over the past 80-plus years, Airstream has earned its reputation as the go-to vehicle for the journey.

These days, Airstream offers quite a few more models than their debut Clipper, but the craftsmanship and attention to detail in each finished trailer has only grown more remarkable with age. With help from our incredibly talented photographer pal Nick Fancher, we scored a behind the scenes tour of their sprawling Ohio production facility. Enjoy.