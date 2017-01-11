Cars

Behind The Scenes At The Bentley Factory

Published On 08/12/2014
Behind the scenes at Bentley
All Photos: Bentley
Bentley.

What’s there to say that hasn’t been said already? Since 1919, the folks at the big ‘B’ have been pumping out some of the most exciting, powerful, and drop-dead gorgeous automobiles in the world. To be sure though, they haven’t exactly been winging it. Since inception, Bentley Motors has been at the forefront of horsepower tech, and when we paid a visit to their factory in Crewe, England, we got a chance to see firsthand the work that goes into their W12 Powerplant—arguably the most sophisticated hand-built engine on the road today.

Join us as we recreate the experience below.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

You’ll quickly start to see that while the tools of the trade have been updated (Bentley is now part of Volkswagen Group AG, and as such benefits from access to the automotive behemoth’s toy chest), the layout and ethos of the factory floor are largely the same. Chipper lads with stern faces and clean uniforms pouring everything they know into making a supreme automobile.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Lads like these: Pre-paint teams work in pairs, moving through the body before moving down the assembly line.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

The body above you’ll recognize as their flagship ‘Mulsanne,’ named after the famous corner that dips into the town of Mulsanne on the Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Sparks, much like Bentleys, are powerfully present, yet contained on the assembly line.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Off to paint in what resembles an early Star Wars set.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

While the paint and body boys have their hands full, an entirely different set of skilled blokes across the factory are getting one of the most complicated drivetrains on the road today in shape for its first date with its better half.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Above, the Continental GT Speed body gets formally introduced to its new arms, legs, and most importantly, its 12-cylinder heart.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Ah yes, tires, might need those. Once everything’s squared away on the exterior, an entirely separate team of craftsmen (and women) crack their knuckles, typically starting with a massive knot from a several hundred year old tree, like this one below.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

That “Knot,” like a fine truffle at that Italian restaurant your parents once took you to, will eventually turn into sheets like these:

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Which, of course, are then perfectly paired in a process known as “Bookending,” essentially making the wood dash trim a perfect mirror pattern throughout the cabin of the car.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Here’s a bit of bookending in process, above. Meanwhile, over in the leatherworks, things are getting intimate.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Fun fact: see those little stitch holes on the wheel? Those are perfectly lined up, thanks to the handiwork of a household kitchen fork. Allegedly, when working on the Queen’s Bentleys, the craftsmen are politely asked to use a sterling silver fork, for continuity’s sake.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

Now that all the key pieces are in place, the final masterpiece begins to take shape.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

The finishing touches are put on the engine bay, capped off by a hand-etched signature from the engineer responsible for your particular car.

Behind the scenes at Bentley

And then it’s off to final inspection.

Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor. He recently visited the Bentley Factory, finding himself in need of a new pair of trousers almost immediately after walking through the doors. Hear him apologize profusely on Twitter @Tedgushue.

