Behind The Scenes At The Bentley Factory

Bentley.

What’s there to say that hasn’t been said already? Since 1919, the folks at the big ‘B’ have been pumping out some of the most exciting, powerful, and drop-dead gorgeous automobiles in the world. To be sure though, they haven’t exactly been winging it. Since inception, Bentley Motors has been at the forefront of horsepower tech, and when we paid a visit to their factory in Crewe, England, we got a chance to see firsthand the work that goes into their W12 Powerplant—arguably the most sophisticated hand-built engine on the road today.

Join us as we recreate the experience below.