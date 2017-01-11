Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

14 Land Cruisers To Pump Up Your Day

By Published On 10/15/2014 By Published On 10/15/2014
Classic Toyota Land Cruisers
Courtesy of RM Auctions
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

No list of vehicles that look good covered in mud, beat up, and with just a little rust is complete without the rugged Toyota Land Cruiser. Chances are you've either owned one or know someone who has, and it's just as likely that when you picture them, it's in some of the harshest and most desolate terrains on the planet. Honestly, if you were going to be dropped in the middle of a jungle, what else would you rather be driving?

Below, you'll find 14 photos that sum up our love of Land Cruisers.

Related

related

25 Stunning Jaguars To Sexify Your Day

related

19 Glorious, First-Generation Mustangs To Welcome Fall

related

19 Beautiful Shots Of The Silverstone Classic
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

related

25 Stunning Jaguars To Sexify Your Day
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

For over 63 years now, they've been going places that anything shy of a Jeep or Land Rover simply can't.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Bilge-Water

Sometimes there are distinct advantages to being able to drive off road.

Toyota Land Cruiser
order_242

Like a race car full of grime after a 24 hour race, an old Land Cruiser just looks right bearing the scars of decades of faithful service.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Ben Schmitt

It doesn't particularly matter which generation or body style you're looking at, either. That's unusual for such a long-running vehicle.

related

These Are The Best Vintage Ferraris We Saw At Pebble Beach

related

19 Glorious, First-Generation Mustangs To Welcome Fall
Toyota Land Cruiser
dave.dave.dave

Of course, there's something a little more special about the FJ40s.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

No matter if it's pristine, out in the middle of nowhere...

Toyota Land Cruiser
free photos & art

...or if it's obviously a utilitarian machine. It still has character.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Courtesy of RM Auctions

To illustrate that point, this one is absolutely perfect after a complete restoration, and it sold for over $100k at RM auctions.

related

The World's Most Baller Campers And RVs

related

19 Beautiful Shots Of The Silverstone Classic
Toyota Land Cruiser
free photos & art

This one's just as beautiful, though. Just...don't pay a hundred grand for it, okay?

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

Pop quiz. What year is this one? 1980. But given the color you'd just as easily think it's from the 1950s unless you're seriously into the Land Cruiser scene.

Toyota Land Cruiser
jonl1973

Kids: Don't try this at home.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

Back to that question about being dropped in a jungle. It's like looking at wildlife in its native habitat, no?

related

These Are The Best Vintage Ferraris We Saw At Pebble Beach
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

And that's really the coolest thing about the old Land Cruisers. Depending on how it was spec'd out, it could be a truck, an SUV, an off-road toy, a convertible...basically it was always the Breakfast Club of vehicles.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

It's not one of a kind, but it's definitely got a special place in our hearts.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's never owned a Land Cruiser, but he's had some seriously fun times in them in different countries and different decades.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
25 Stunning Jaguars To Sexify Your Day
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
30 Brilliantly Modified Cars for the Zombie Apocalypse
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth
Gratuitous Car Porn

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like