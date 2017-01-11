The GT40: 19 Stunning Photos of the Most Beautiful American Race Car

For some, it's hard not to think about, write about, or even look at the GT40 without getting a strong sense of nostalgia—even those of us that weren't even born when it levied its historic slaps across Enzo Ferrari's face at race tracks around the world.

That's why the world lost its proverbial sh*t when Ford let loose a new iteration of one of America's motoring gods, and it's why you need to take a deep breathe, stretch out, and take a look at these 19 pics of the original, doing what it did, and still does, best.