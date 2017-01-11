Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

By Published On 06/30/2015 By Published On 06/30/2015
Singer Vehicle Design
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

related

17 Awesome Photos Of The Snow-Filled Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

By now, everyone knows that Singer is the go-to shop if you want the best damn restomod Porsche money can buy. The exquisitely restored and souped up classics are works of art in and of themselves, and with every car Singer produces, the photography that comes with it is almost as stunning as the car itself.

This one, however, is special. It's the first targa-topped 911 to be touched by Singer. As you can see for yourself, the 390 hp Porsche is an exercise in perfection.

Related

related

The Singer 'New York' is the sexiest Porsche you've ever seen

related

The Porsche That Killed The Manual Transmission Is For Sale

related

25 Things You Didn’t Know About Porsche
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

related

17 Awesome Photos Of The Snow-Filled Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

related

The Singer 'New York' is the sexiest Porsche you've ever seen
Singer Vehicle Design

As with all Singers, every body panel is subtly different from its original counterpart. There's an added subtlety on this one, though, just behind the rolled-down windows.

Singer Vehicle Design

That polished metal targa hoop? Yeah, it's nickel plated. According to Singer, the idea is to give the car a bit of a warmer touch on the exterior, which kinda makes sense when you see it next to the orange interior.

Singer Vehicle Design

The engine in back is a 4.0 liter that was breathed on by the folks at Ed Pink Racing Engines. If you're unfamiliar with them, they're the guys you call when you've got something like a seven-figure LeMans-winning 917 to restore. For them, squeezing 390 hp out of a more modern Porsche engine is a walk/very fast drive in the park.

Singer Vehicle Design

Attention to detail level: expert.

related

Steve McQueen's Lauded Last Porsche Is On The Market

related

The Porsche That Killed The Manual Transmission Is For Sale
Singer Vehicle Design

The car's owner lives in Montreal, where he or she will gladly take possession, once Singer's through showing it off at places like the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Singer Vehicle Design

We don't know much about the owner, but the three pedals you see here tell you all you need to know about what they stand for.

Singer Vehicle Design

So, any well-heeled Quebecois gearheads looking to adopt?

Singer Vehicle Design

related

Stirling Moss's Gorgeous Porsche 718 Spyder Race Car Is For Sale

related

25 Things You Didn’t Know About Porsche
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design

related

Steve McQueen's Lauded Last Porsche Is On The Market
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design
Singer Vehicle Design


Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
The Most Advanced Vintage Racing Prints Ever Made
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
This Is The Most Beautiful Vintage Rally On Earth
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
The 10 Beastly Rides Of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Gratuitous Car Porn

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like