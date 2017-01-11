16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

By now, everyone knows that Singer is the go-to shop if you want the best damn restomod Porsche money can buy. The exquisitely restored and souped up classics are works of art in and of themselves, and with every car Singer produces, the photography that comes with it is almost as stunning as the car itself.

This one, however, is special. It's the first targa-topped 911 to be touched by Singer. As you can see for yourself, the 390 hp Porsche is an exercise in perfection.