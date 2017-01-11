Porsche Drops A New Aerokit For The 911

If there's one thing Porsche is good at, aside from performance, of course, it's figuring out what options its customers really, desperately want on their new baby. Fresh off the startlingly beautiful Cayman GT4 debut, the Stuttgart marque's just let another stunner out of the bag: the new aerokit for the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S.
The first thing you need to know is that this isn't simply a looks package, despite the, well, looks. Flat out on a race track, the aerokit nets an additional 40 pounds of downforce while, according to Porsche, having zero effect on drag.
It's not exactly cheap, coming in at just shy of $7,000, but interestingly, it's not solely for new cars. If you've already got a current generation 911 Turbo, the company's more than happy to sell you the kit as a retrofitted upgrade.
Provided you don't go off track at 180+ mph, it doesn't even void the body's warranty.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's legitimately curious as to just how many 911 owners will actually reap the benefits of 40 pounds of downforce.